SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,364 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.42% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

