SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,090,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,203,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,699,000 after purchasing an additional 217,671 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23,168.4% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 163,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,003,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock opened at $107.26 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.792 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.