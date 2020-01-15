SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Bought by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned 1.52% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 713.5% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 243,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 213,652 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 75,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 52,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at about $937,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KOMP stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

