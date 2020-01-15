SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) is Signature Wealth Management Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group owned 2.22% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 163,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,058 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 83,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ULST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

