SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 186.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the period. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF comprises 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.13% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 275.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

