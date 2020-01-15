Spectrecoin Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $1,485.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022203 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002885 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.95 or 0.02550708 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000217 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

