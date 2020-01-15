Spectrum Hits Market Cap of $32,554.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market cap of $32,554.00 and $22,614.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00666854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008985 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.