Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 355,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SPRO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,267. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.