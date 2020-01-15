Sphere Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Sphere has a market cap of $827,554.00 and $437.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0663 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

