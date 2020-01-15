SPINDLE Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $10.39 and $50.98. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $279,668.00 and approximately $5,767.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01455658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035455 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00210938 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001901 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $18.94, $32.15, $20.33, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

