Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 134.63 ($1.77).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 133 ($1.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

LON:SPI opened at GBX 136.60 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $555.90 million and a P/E ratio of 34.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.28. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

