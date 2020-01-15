Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Earning Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of -2.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ score:

NASDAQ STXB opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.90%. Research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

STXB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

