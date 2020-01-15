Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson Sells 1,057 Shares

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $165,727.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $478,894.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $68,592.06.

SPLK stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.98. The company had a trading volume of 76,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.20. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 102.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 43.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

