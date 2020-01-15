Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth $40,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $274.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

