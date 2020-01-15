SportyCo Price Up 23% Over Last Week (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, SportyCo has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $67,563.00 and $654.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Livecoin, ChaoEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ChaoEX, Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.