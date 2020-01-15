Sprout Social’s Quiet Period To End on January 22nd (NYSE:SPT)

Sprout Social’s (NYSE:SPT) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sprout Social had issued 8,823,530 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,010 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

NYSE SPT opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

