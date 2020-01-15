SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

