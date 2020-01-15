SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded up 58.2% against the US dollar. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $113,778.00 and $24.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.03306498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00125375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.