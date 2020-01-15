Sriram Venkataraman Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Stock

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Director Sriram Venkataraman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,500. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $257.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OSMT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

