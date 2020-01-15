STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Shares of STAA traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,173. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 2.34.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $1,763,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Barnes sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $55,294.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,347.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,130 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

