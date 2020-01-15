Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Equities analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Staffing 360 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.30%.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

