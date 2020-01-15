Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.00% of Stag Industrial worth $41,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 2,269,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

