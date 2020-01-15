Stakenet (XSN) Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $1.11 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.01393439 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000181 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 102,997,752 coins and its circulating supply is 93,054,228 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

