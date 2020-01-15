Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 650

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STAN. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 719.91 ($9.47).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 711.80 ($9.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion and a PE ratio of 39.11. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 707.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 685.59.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

