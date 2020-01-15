Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Update

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBLK. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SBLK traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 408,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,400. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

