Starbase Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $92,090.00 and approximately $1,296.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.91 or 0.05859309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026987 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035151 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC.

About Starbase

STAR is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

