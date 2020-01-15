Startcoin Achieves Market Cap of $130,577.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $130,577.00 and $4.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010313 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

