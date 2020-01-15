State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 15,510 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,777 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KRG opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

