State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 27,041 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Macerich by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Macerich by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 359,807 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. Macerich Co has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $47.05.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macerich news, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at $710,812.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

