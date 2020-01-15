State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 1,166.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,266 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Trimble by 30.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 168.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $228,675.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,942.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $350,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,790 shares of company stock worth $14,060,674 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

