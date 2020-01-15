State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.1% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.82%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

