State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,626.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $41.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. Wedbush upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

