State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $121.24 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.