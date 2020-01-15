State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Toro by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,989,000 after acquiring an additional 524,021 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

