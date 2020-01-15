State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGA. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

NYSE RGA opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.53.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

