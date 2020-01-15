State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 430.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 884,736 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Portland General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,586,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 46.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of POR stock opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.11. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

