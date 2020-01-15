State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

PEB stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $34.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

