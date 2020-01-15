State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.64 Million Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,028.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 561.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.47%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

