State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 128.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 112,340.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

