State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth $142,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

