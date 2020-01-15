State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.17.

NYSE:BIO opened at $384.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $391.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $560.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total value of $298,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

