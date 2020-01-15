State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.78 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total value of $1,477,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $13,272,350. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $402.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.87. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $202.20 and a 1-year high of $410.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

