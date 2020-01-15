State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Kinsale Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $3,420,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,048.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $238,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,756,489.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

