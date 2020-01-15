State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 30,726 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 245.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,726 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

