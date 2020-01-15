State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 244.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,366,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,832 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $80,499,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 376.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,176,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,753 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $54,460,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 34.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,092,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,417,000 after acquiring an additional 784,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $36.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

