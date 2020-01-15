State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,484 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 33,237.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 793,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,439,000 after acquiring an additional 791,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,962,000 after buying an additional 721,797 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 164.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after buying an additional 312,857 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,613,000 after buying an additional 300,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,665,000 after buying an additional 272,310 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

PKI opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.47. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

