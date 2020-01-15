State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,571 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.00 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $74.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

