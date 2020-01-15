State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,770 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $700,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,864,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,832,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.66.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

