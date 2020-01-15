State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,086 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,323,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,351,000 after buying an additional 116,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,712,000 after acquiring an additional 160,163 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,165,000 after acquiring an additional 410,087 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 669.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

