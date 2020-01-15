State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,517 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,581,000 after purchasing an additional 957,204 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,875,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,266,000 after purchasing an additional 128,737 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.